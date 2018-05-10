Railroad Museum to Present Suspenseful New Exhibit

"Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" on May 18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special, limited-time exhibit titled "Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" on Friday, May 18, 2018.

The exhibit relates the suspenseful and thrilling story of Death Valley Scotty's record-breaking, high speed trip from Los Angeles to Chicago in 1905. As a dramatic centerpiece to this interpretive and inspiring exhibit, a massive steam locomotive used during the feat - Santa Fe's No. 1010 - will be on public display. The historic locomotive No. 1010, part of the Museum's impressive collection, was last displayed in the Museum in the 1990s. Since that time, No. 1010 has been stored and maintained in the nearby Railyard Shops.

As background, a man named Walter Perry Edward Scott - better known as Death Valley Scotty -captivated the nation when he announced he planned to break the train speed record (of just under 53 hours) by making the cross-country trip in under 46 hours. Death Valley Scotty departed on July 9, 1905, aboard a train called the Coyote Special that consisted of a steam locomotive, baggage car, sleeper car, and a dining car. Chronicled by Los Angeles Times reporter Charles E. Van Loan who was also on board, the train was met with fanfare and huge crowds in every city. In the end, the Coyote Special traveled through eight states, had 19 engine changes, and averaged a mere 90 seconds during each pit stop. The record-breaking trip was completed in 44 hours and 54 minutes.

The "Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" exhibit and Santa Fe's No.1010 will all be on display in the Museum's Roundhouse through September 2018. This new exhibit is included with Museum admission: $12 for adults; $6 for youths ages 6-17; free for children ages 5 and under. For more information about the new exhibit, locomotive or the California State Railroad Museum in general, please call 916-323-9280 or visit https://www.californiarailroad.museum/.