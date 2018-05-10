Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in Roseville
Expected to Serve 400+ Local Veterans May 15-17 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 15-17 at the @TheGrounds in Roseville. This location used to be known as Placer County Fairgrounds, and has undergone a very extensive renovation. All Veterans and their spouses and children are invited to attend.
Veteran Stand Down events are modeled after the Stand Down concept that was used during the Vietnam War where exhausted combat units were provided a safe environment to rest, recover, receive meals and medical attention, and enjoy camaraderie.
In 2017, the event served over 450 veterans from Placer County and surrounding regions.
Modern community-based Stand Down events have been developed specifically for veterans facing life challenges such as finding shelter, obtaining financial assistance, finding places of employment, health resources, and more.
Cities across America hold Stand Down events that help an estimated 200,000 homeless veterans 'combat' life on the streets. In an effort to better coordinate availability of services with other similar organizations in the Sacramento area, the Placer Veteran Stand Down is being held in the Spring for the third year in a row.
"More than 20 percent of our homeless populations in the region are Veterans," said Michael Luszczak, Colonel (retired), US Army, Vice President, Placer Veteran Stand Down, Inc.. "The Placer Veterans Stand Down event is designed to transform the lives of our homeless veteran population and get them back on their feet."
Local providers offering the following FREE services:
- Meals
- Optional overnight stay
- Legal, Dental, Medical, Hearing & Eye Services
- Veterinarian Services
- Haircuts and Showers
- Housing & Employment Assistance
- Child Support Services
- DMV Assistance
- Home Repair Assistance
- Clothes and personal care supplies
- VA Benefit Assistance
- Health & Human Service Assistance
Our event is open to ALL Veterans and their spouses and children free of charge. Services will be offered for the first two days of the event. Although walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is required for some services. To pre-register and make an appointment with one of the assisting groups, please call 916-969-0320. You may also pre-register online through the website mentioned below.
If you are a Veteran but don't think you are in need of any of these services, you are still welcome to stop by for lunch or dinner to enjoy the camaraderie of other fellow Veterans. Stop by Tuesday afternoon and meet all of our Service Providers, Opening Ceremony is at 4 pm and dinner at 5 pm catered by Thunder Valley Casino.
For more questions about the event, or to make a monetary, in-kind donation, please contact Placer Veterans Stand Down administration at www.placerveteransstanddown.org.
About Placer Veterans Stand Down
The Placer Veterans Stand Down is a non-profit organization under the 501c3 that supports the Veteran population by providing a variety of services to military veterans and their families. The Placer Veterans Stand Down offers transportation, employment services, transitional housing, legal services, counseling, primary medical care, dental, optical and audiology services and even veterinary care (with animal vaccinations). The organization also provides meals and shelter for homeless veterans and their families. These services are not limited only to those who are homeless, because the Placer Veterans Stand Down is dedicated to making a broad array of support available to all who have served, regardless of their needs or the location of their residence.
