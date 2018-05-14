2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to Folsom
Amgen Tour: Long Beach to Sacramento
Folsom, CA - America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom on Friday, May 18.
The 2018 Amgen Tour of California will traverse 645 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19. Folsom will host the men's Stage 6 start. This signature event brings national and international awareness to Folsom's world-class cycling routes, iconic landmarks and striking scenery. The City of Folsom hosted Time Trials in 2014 and 2016. For 2018, this daunting stage will start on Folsom's newly completed Johnny Cash Trail, a unique 3-mile trail that honors the memory of the singer and his historic performance at Folsom State Prison in 1968. Then the fun begins - 123 miles featuring more than 16,000 feet of climbing, four KOMs (including Kingsbury Grade for the first time) and an uphill finish. The elevation in Folsom is just 275'. The racers will see 8,600' as they crest Carson Pass and will finish in South Lake Tahoe at Heavenly at 6,600'.
"As an active and cycling-friendly community, it is incredibly exciting to once again serve as a host city for the 2018 Amgen Tour of California. This event showcases Folsom's stunning cycling paths, iconic landmarks and distinctive scenery to both a national and international audience," Mayor Steve Miklos said. "The City, our partners and passionate cycling fans welcome the entire biking community to Folsom and look forward to the spectacular event."
Daily live coverage of the Amgen Tour of California will be courtesy of the NBC Sports Network and NBC, and the broadcast will be distributed in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, showcasing Folsom internationally. Additionally, the race continues to be a leader in digital media by offering free, live mobile and online streaming to fans through the Amgen Tour of California Application.
"The Amgen Tour of California is thrilled to welcome the very best in the world on a course that shows off the very best of our state," Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports. "Host communities like Folsom who have worked so hard to make this event a success are a big part of why this is America's Greatest Race."
Schedule of Events
Start: Johnny Cash Trail - End of Stafford Street/Rodeo Park (Stage 6-May 18)
Finish: South Lake Tahoe (Stage 6-May 18)
Folsom Stage 6 Schedule
8:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Begins
9:30 a.m. Start Ceremony Begins
9:35 a.m. Rider Call-Ups
9:40 a.m. Honor Guard/National Anthem
9:45 a.m. Race Begins
10:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Ends
Festival
A lifestyle festival will be held in the Rodeo Arena at the end of Stafford Street in Folsom. Designed to provide and promote a healthy lifestyle and cycling-related experiences, the Lifestyle Festival offers a morning of excitement and fun for the whole family. The Lifestyle Festival serves as the central hub for fans to watch the race live. With a focus on sustainability this year, the event is free of charge and will include vendors and partners who will share resources and provide educational tools that highlight sustainable practices. A water station, free water bottles, and giveaways will also be part of the festival experience. Bike enthusiasts will appreciate the presence of a secured bike valet area, along with several local bike shops. For more information, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.
Key Viewing Areas
Spectators have many options when deciding where to view the race. Observers can make their way to Rodeo Arena or find a close-up spot along the over 3 miles of race course within the City limits. A map displaying suggested viewing points can be found at www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.
Traffic Impacts
Hosting this event is an exciting opportunity for Folsom, but it will also create minor traffic delays along the race course and nearby roadways. The race course will be open during the peak morning commute, but will be closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Road Closures
* Stafford Street at Natoma Street-closed between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. (businesses allowed restricted access)
* E. Natoma Street at Folsom Lake Crossing-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.
* E. Natoma Street at Hancock Drive-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.
* E. Natoma Street at Blue Ravine Road-closed between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Estimated Traffic Delays for Traffic on Route
* Folsom Lake Crossing: 10-15 minutes
* E. Natoma Street: 20-30 minutes
* Green Valley Road: 10-15 minutes
* Stafford Street (partial): 1 hour
Expect minor delays near the race course from approximately 9:30-10:15 a.m. All Folsom schools will be accessible for drop-offs and pick-ups. However, some routes may be detoured or delayed, depending on the location of the school. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and refer to the road closure information and the route map.
A route map and detailed road closure plan are available at www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.
Parking
No public parking will be available in Rodeo Park.
Recommended parking lots include:
City Hall/Civic Center, 50 Natoma Street, Folsom, CA 95630
Any legally marked public parking space near the race route
Spectators are encouraged to take Regional Transit Light Rail to Historic Folsom or ride their bike to Rodeo Park where a bike valet service will be available.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Driving HigherRoseville, CA, - Roseville motorists aren't getting any relief at the pump as gas prices once again push higher this week. Late spring and summer travel is expected
2018 Toyota Highlander: Classy midsize SUVRoseville, CA- One of the most highly-rated midsize sport utility vehicles is the Toyota Highlander, a sensible, well designed crossover.
Placer County Has Talent Now Accepting ApplicationsRocklin, CA- Here is your chance to showcase your talent and claim the title of champion of Placer County Has Talent 2018.
New Prostate Screening RecommendationsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - An exhaustive review by UC Davis researchers of more than 60 studies is the basis for new national recommendations about prostate cancer screening.
Folsom City Council to Appoint Next City ManagerFolsom, CA - The Folsom City Council announced unanimously on Tuesday, May 8 to begin contract negotiations with current Assistant City Manager Elaine Andersen
2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to FolsomFolsom, CA - America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom
Home Buyer Patience in Local Real EstateRoseville, CA,- Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, provides some advice to prospective home buyers in a seller dominated housing market.
Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in RosevilleROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 15-17
Railroad Museum to Present Suspenseful New ExhibitSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special, limited-time exhibit titled "Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" on Friday, May 18, 2018.
USTA National Championship Qualifier in RosevilleRoseville, CA- On May 19-21 more than 120 of the nation's top youth tennis players will be competing at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews 470 Dresses for OrphanagesLOOMIS, CA) - Nearly one year ago, 55 Soroptimist International (SI) clubs across northern California and Nevada were challenged by the Sierra Nevada
BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning
NEWS: In Case You Missed It