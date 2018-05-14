2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to Folsom

Amgen Tour: Long Beach to Sacramento

Folsom, CA - America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom on Friday, May 18.

The 2018 Amgen Tour of California will traverse 645 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19. Folsom will host the men's Stage 6 start. This signature event brings national and international awareness to Folsom's world-class cycling routes, iconic landmarks and striking scenery. The City of Folsom hosted Time Trials in 2014 and 2016. For 2018, this daunting stage will start on Folsom's newly completed Johnny Cash Trail, a unique 3-mile trail that honors the memory of the singer and his historic performance at Folsom State Prison in 1968. Then the fun begins - 123 miles featuring more than 16,000 feet of climbing, four KOMs (including Kingsbury Grade for the first time) and an uphill finish. The elevation in Folsom is just 275'. The racers will see 8,600' as they crest Carson Pass and will finish in South Lake Tahoe at Heavenly at 6,600'.

"As an active and cycling-friendly community, it is incredibly exciting to once again serve as a host city for the 2018 Amgen Tour of California. This event showcases Folsom's stunning cycling paths, iconic landmarks and distinctive scenery to both a national and international audience," Mayor Steve Miklos said. "The City, our partners and passionate cycling fans welcome the entire biking community to Folsom and look forward to the spectacular event."

Daily live coverage of the Amgen Tour of California will be courtesy of the NBC Sports Network and NBC, and the broadcast will be distributed in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, showcasing Folsom internationally. Additionally, the race continues to be a leader in digital media by offering free, live mobile and online streaming to fans through the Amgen Tour of California Application.

"The Amgen Tour of California is thrilled to welcome the very best in the world on a course that shows off the very best of our state," Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports. "Host communities like Folsom who have worked so hard to make this event a success are a big part of why this is America's Greatest Race."

Schedule of Events

Start: Johnny Cash Trail - End of Stafford Street/Rodeo Park (Stage 6-May 18)

Finish: South Lake Tahoe (Stage 6-May 18)

Folsom Stage 6 Schedule

8:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Begins

9:30 a.m. Start Ceremony Begins

9:35 a.m. Rider Call-Ups

9:40 a.m. Honor Guard/National Anthem

9:45 a.m. Race Begins

10:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Ends

Festival

A lifestyle festival will be held in the Rodeo Arena at the end of Stafford Street in Folsom. Designed to provide and promote a healthy lifestyle and cycling-related experiences, the Lifestyle Festival offers a morning of excitement and fun for the whole family. The Lifestyle Festival serves as the central hub for fans to watch the race live. With a focus on sustainability this year, the event is free of charge and will include vendors and partners who will share resources and provide educational tools that highlight sustainable practices. A water station, free water bottles, and giveaways will also be part of the festival experience. Bike enthusiasts will appreciate the presence of a secured bike valet area, along with several local bike shops. For more information, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.

Key Viewing Areas

Spectators have many options when deciding where to view the race. Observers can make their way to Rodeo Arena or find a close-up spot along the over 3 miles of race course within the City limits. A map displaying suggested viewing points can be found at www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.

Traffic Impacts

Hosting this event is an exciting opportunity for Folsom, but it will also create minor traffic delays along the race course and nearby roadways. The race course will be open during the peak morning commute, but will be closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Road Closures

* Stafford Street at Natoma Street-closed between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. (businesses allowed restricted access)

* E. Natoma Street at Folsom Lake Crossing-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.

* E. Natoma Street at Hancock Drive-closed between 9:40 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.

* E. Natoma Street at Blue Ravine Road-closed between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Estimated Traffic Delays for Traffic on Route

* Folsom Lake Crossing: 10-15 minutes

* E. Natoma Street: 20-30 minutes

* Green Valley Road: 10-15 minutes

* Stafford Street (partial): 1 hour

Expect minor delays near the race course from approximately 9:30-10:15 a.m. All Folsom schools will be accessible for drop-offs and pick-ups. However, some routes may be detoured or delayed, depending on the location of the school. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and refer to the road closure information and the route map.

A route map and detailed road closure plan are available at www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.

Parking

No public parking will be available in Rodeo Park.



Recommended parking lots include:

City Hall/Civic Center, 50 Natoma Street, Folsom, CA 95630

Any legally marked public parking space near the race route



Spectators are encouraged to take Regional Transit Light Rail to Historic Folsom or ride their bike to Rodeo Park where a bike valet service will be available.