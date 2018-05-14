Folsom City Council to Appoint Next City Manager
Elaine Andersen to serve as Folsom's next city manager
Folsom, CA - The Folsom City Council announced unanimously on Tuesday, May 8 to begin contract negotiations with current Assistant City Manager Elaine Andersen to serve as Folsom's next city manager.
"Elaine is a steadfast, hardworking and talented public servant who has been a behind-the-scenes driver of some of Folsom's most important initiatives over the past decade," said Mayor Steve Miklos. "The City of Folsom is in good hands with Elaine at the helm advancing our progress and furthering our success."
Contract negotiations with Andersen will be led by Mayor Miklos. The proposed employment agreement will be considered and acted upon by the City Council at an upcoming regular Council meeting in open session.
"I've called Folsom home for nearly 30 years, and have worked for the City for more than a decade. I'm incredibly proud to serve this community I love, and look forward to continuing to provide the best possible programs, services and amenities to our community," Andersen said. "I am deeply honored to serve Folsom in this special way, and want to thank the Folsom City Council for their support and confidence in me."
Andersen has served the City of Folsom for more than 13 years, including three years as assistant city manager and two years as deputy city manager. She has served in numerous other roles in the city, including interim assignments as community development director, human resources director and library director. She began her career with the City of Folsom as special projects manager. Before joining the City of Folsom, she worked for the City of Sacramento's City Manager's Office and Public Works Department. She previously worked for a Sacramento public affairs firm specializing in legislative projects and also for the State of California.
Andersen has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She lives in Folsom with her husband Jay; their two children are college students.
Current Folsom City Manager Evert Palmer announced last month that he will retire July 15 after serving the City of Folsom for 22 years, the last seven years as city manager.
For more information about the City of Folsom, visit www.folsom.ca.us or call 916-461-6010.
