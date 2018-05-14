Placer County Has Talent Now Accepting Applications

Non-Profit Placer County Agency Accepting Video Applications

Rocklin, CA- Here is your chance to showcase your talent and claim the title of champion of Placer County Has Talent 2018. Interested contestants will be required to fill out this application and submit a 45 second video that will be used to determine who moves into the semi-finals.

ELIGIBILITY

Any resident of Placer County is eligible. Minors are eligible, but parent or guardian must sign the waiver if they advance into the live semi-finals. All submitted videos become the property of the Arts Council of Placer County and may be used in publicity of the event, in addition to being published on the website.

ADVANCEMENT

After the application deadline on June 3, 2018, videos will be placed on the Arts Council of Placer County website (www.placerarts.org) for a popular vote that will result in 24 contestants being chosen for a live audition in front of judges panel at a location TBA on Sunday, June 17, 2018. The top 12 will then compete live on Sunday, June 24 in front of a judges panel on Sunday, June 24 at the Placer County Fair. There may also be performance opportunities for those who compete in the semi-finals.

PRIZES

The winner of Placer Has Talent will receive a $250 cash prize, runner-up will receive $100 and 3rd place will receive $50. All semi-finalists will receive a plaque.