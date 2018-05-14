Placer County Has Talent Now Accepting Applications
Non-Profit Placer County Agency Accepting Video Applications
Rocklin, CA- Here is your chance to showcase your talent and claim the title of champion of Placer County Has Talent 2018. Interested contestants will be required to fill out this application and submit a 45 second video that will be used to determine who moves into the semi-finals.
ELIGIBILITY
Any resident of Placer County is eligible. Minors are eligible, but parent or guardian must sign the waiver if they advance into the live semi-finals. All submitted videos become the property of the Arts Council of Placer County and may be used in publicity of the event, in addition to being published on the website.
ADVANCEMENT
After the application deadline on June 3, 2018, videos will be placed on the Arts Council of Placer County website (www.placerarts.org) for a popular vote that will result in 24 contestants being chosen for a live audition in front of judges panel at a location TBA on Sunday, June 17, 2018. The top 12 will then compete live on Sunday, June 24 in front of a judges panel on Sunday, June 24 at the Placer County Fair. There may also be performance opportunities for those who compete in the semi-finals.
PRIZES
The winner of Placer Has Talent will receive a $250 cash prize, runner-up will receive $100 and 3rd place will receive $50. All semi-finalists will receive a plaque.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Driving HigherRoseville, CA, - Roseville motorists aren't getting any relief at the pump as gas prices once again push higher this week. Late spring and summer travel is expected
2018 Toyota Highlander: Classy midsize SUVRoseville, CA- One of the most highly-rated midsize sport utility vehicles is the Toyota Highlander, a sensible, well designed crossover.
Placer County Has Talent Now Accepting ApplicationsRocklin, CA- Here is your chance to showcase your talent and claim the title of champion of Placer County Has Talent 2018.
New Prostate Screening RecommendationsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - An exhaustive review by UC Davis researchers of more than 60 studies is the basis for new national recommendations about prostate cancer screening.
Folsom City Council to Appoint Next City ManagerFolsom, CA - The Folsom City Council announced unanimously on Tuesday, May 8 to begin contract negotiations with current Assistant City Manager Elaine Andersen
2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to FolsomFolsom, CA - America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom
Home Buyer Patience in Local Real EstateRoseville, CA,- Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, provides some advice to prospective home buyers in a seller dominated housing market.
Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in RosevilleROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 15-17
Railroad Museum to Present Suspenseful New ExhibitSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special, limited-time exhibit titled "Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" on Friday, May 18, 2018.
USTA National Championship Qualifier in RosevilleRoseville, CA- On May 19-21 more than 120 of the nation's top youth tennis players will be competing at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews 470 Dresses for OrphanagesLOOMIS, CA) - Nearly one year ago, 55 Soroptimist International (SI) clubs across northern California and Nevada were challenged by the Sierra Nevada
BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning
NEWS: In Case You Missed It