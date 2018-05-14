2018 Toyota Highlander: Classy midsize SUV
Toyota Highlander, highly-rated, sensible & well designed
Roseville, CA- One of the most highly-rated midsize sport utility vehicles is the Toyota Highlander, a sensible, well designed crossover.
The Highlander is a three-row, family-friendly SUV that's offered in four trim models (LE, LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited and Limited Platinum) and a hybrid version.
The sport utility vehicle offerings by Toyota have always been a favorite here. Whether shopping for a compact SUV or a super-sized model, there is something in the Toyota lineup for everyone. The Toyota SUV list includes the RAV4, 4Runner, Highlander, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia. And if one desires a more upscale SUV, Lexus (Toyota's luxury division) has a variety of SUV options as well.
The Highlander was given a complete redesign last year and the new changes include styling updates, improved performance and fuel economy, an eight-speed transmission, automatic stop-start system, and additional safety features.
2018 Toyota Highlander
* Performance: 2.7-liter, four-cylinder, 185 horsepower; 3.5-liter, V6, 295 horsepower; Hybrid 3.5-liter, V6, 306 horsepower
* Mileage estimate: 20-24 mpg; 19-27 mpg; 27-30 mpg
* Estimated price: $32,200 to $49,00
* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/unlimited; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited
We drove the Hybrid version for a week and enjoyed it for a number of reasons, including its extremely quiet ride. It also has impressive performance, thanks to its 3.5-liter, V6 engine and AC 650-volt permanent-magnet motors that combine to generate 306 horsepower. There are fewer trips to visit the pumps because the Highlander Hybrid gets 30 mpg on average. The Hybrid price tag ranges from $37,900 (base LE) to approximately $49,500.
What makes the Highlander somewhat unique is Toyota continues to be the only non-luxury manufacturer to offer a three-row, midsize hybrid crossover.
The Highlander is a versatile SUV that can serve as the family hauler, thanks to its three rows of seating for seven or eight people, depending on the configuration. Yet it can also be very suitable for a smaller family that likes to have the third row folded down to create a larger cargo space. Although not as spacious as two of its rivals - Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse - the Highlander is superior in other areas.
Interior comfort is one of the Highlander's many strong characteristics. There is bountiful leg and head room for both front and second row occupants, who reside in extremely comfortable seats. Although the third row lacks the same comfort, it's still sufficient for kids. Adults won't like the third row because it will be cramped and the second row is an impediment for entry and exit.
Cargo space is 13.8 cubic feet behind its third row, 42.3 with the second row down, and expands to 83.7 cubic feet with all seats folded.
The interior has high quality material throughout and features numerous USB ports, a smart cabin setup, huge center console, and a touchscreen infotainment that's relatively easy to master.
The basic Highlander engine is a 2.7-liter, four cylinder that generates 185 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. For folks who desire performance, the preference is the Hybrid model or the 3.5-liter, V-6 engine that delivers 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. The V6 model is quick off the line, going 0-60 mph in 7.2 seconds.
The Highlander provides a solid driving experience, combining good handling, reassuring steering and cornering, and moves in a seemingly effortlessly manner.
The Toyota Highlander has many fine traits and remains one of the primary choices in this crowded field of midsize crossover SUVs.
About Weidel on Wheels
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Driving HigherRoseville, CA, - Roseville motorists aren't getting any relief at the pump as gas prices once again push higher this week. Late spring and summer travel is expected
2018 Toyota Highlander: Classy midsize SUVRoseville, CA- One of the most highly-rated midsize sport utility vehicles is the Toyota Highlander, a sensible, well designed crossover.
Placer County Has Talent Now Accepting ApplicationsRocklin, CA- Here is your chance to showcase your talent and claim the title of champion of Placer County Has Talent 2018.
New Prostate Screening RecommendationsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - An exhaustive review by UC Davis researchers of more than 60 studies is the basis for new national recommendations about prostate cancer screening.
Folsom City Council to Appoint Next City ManagerFolsom, CA - The Folsom City Council announced unanimously on Tuesday, May 8 to begin contract negotiations with current Assistant City Manager Elaine Andersen
2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to FolsomFolsom, CA - America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom
Home Buyer Patience in Local Real EstateRoseville, CA,- Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, provides some advice to prospective home buyers in a seller dominated housing market.
Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in RosevilleROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 15-17
Railroad Museum to Present Suspenseful New ExhibitSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special, limited-time exhibit titled "Death Valley Scotty's Race for Glory" on Friday, May 18, 2018.
USTA National Championship Qualifier in RosevilleRoseville, CA- On May 19-21 more than 120 of the nation's top youth tennis players will be competing at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews 470 Dresses for OrphanagesLOOMIS, CA) - Nearly one year ago, 55 Soroptimist International (SI) clubs across northern California and Nevada were challenged by the Sierra Nevada
BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning
NEWS: In Case You Missed It