Roseville Gas Prices Driving Higher
Roseville, CA, - Roseville motorists aren't getting any relief at the pump as gas prices once again push higher this week. Late spring and summer travel is expected to be more costly this year as fuel prices touch nearly every sector of the economy. To save money, check out Roseville's lowest prices leaderboard for gasoline. (Updated continuously)
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, May 14- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.55/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.86/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 70.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 15.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 53.8 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 14 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.84/g in 2017, $2.68/g in 2016, $3.54/g in 2015, $4.08/g in 2014 and $3.99/g in 2013.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.58/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.
Modesto- $3.53/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.
Oakland- $3.69/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.
"Gas prices saw among the larger weekly increases since Hurricane Harvey in the last week as oil prices continued to surge, leading to sharply higher prices at the pump, putting the U.S. in peril of striking the $3/gallon level for the first time since 2014," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Some of the factors at play in the rising prices: President Trump's U.S. withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran and oil supplies that have continued to drop as U.S. exports surpass Venezuela- a surprising feat given Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. In addition, as money continues to flow into commodities as bets for higher oil prices rise, there's a strong chance of seeing crude oil prices continue to rally in the weeks ahead, with odds of hitting $3/gallon nationally now better than 65% just in time for the summer driving season."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
