Leadership Lincoln Presents McBean Bark Park Grand Opening

Lincoln, CA - The 2018 Leadership Lincoln class will present the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the McBean Bark Park on Sunday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature the Gene Thorpe Band, multiple vendors, and the SPCA will be on hand for pet adoptions. The Bark Park is located at 65 McBean Park Dr. in Lincoln. The grand opening is free of charge, and families and dogs are encouraged to attend. Every year, the Lincoln Leadership class chooses a local community project to complete. This year, the class chose to construct a dog park with the assistance of the City of Lincoln, local community organizations, and the partnership of local businesses, who provided in-kind donations and free labor. "We are very excited to be a small part of the Bark Park. What a wonderful addition to McBean Park!" said Kris Wyatt, President of Friends of McBean. Placer County Supervisor Robert Weygandt also expressed his support of the Bark Park. "I'm thrilled that this year's Leadership Lincoln class has taken on such an ambitious project. With the addition of the Potters and the new Bark Park, McBean now offers even more fantastic amenities for Lincoln residents," Weygandt said.

Placer County News Headlines

