Placer Community Foundation Donors Grant $108,000
Donors at PCF grant $108,000
(Auburn, Calif.) - Donors at Placer Community Foundation (PCF) recently granted $108,000 to local nonprofit organizations in support of homelessness, hunger, health, youth development, animal welfare, land conservation, legal services and local arts.
"We work with our donors who have a heartfelt interest in improving the lives of the most vulnerable in our community, protecting animals and supporting a vibrant arts scene," explained Ken Larson, second vice-chairman of the board of directors at PCF. "This is all in line with our goal of developing a resilient and thriving community."
Specific to protecting animals, one of the community grant recipients is Kitten Central of Placer County. "PCF always helps small nonprofits making a difference in our community," said Penny Dougherty, chief executive director of Kitten Central. "Any time Kitten Central receives a grant, those funds go straight to the daily care of our kittens." She explained with her grant from Placer Community Foundation, she and her team can provide more hands-on care for neonatal kittens.
In addition to Kitten Central, the following nonprofits also received grants:
* A Touch of Understanding
* Acres of Hope
* Animal Spay and Neuter
* Assistance League
* Auburn Interfaith Food Closet
* Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center
* Blue Line Arts
* Chapa-De Indian Health
* Excel Roseville
* FieldHaven Feline Center
* First United Methodist Church of Loomis - Senior LIFE Center
* Foothills Habitat for Humanity
* Friends Forever
* Girls on the Run
* Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
* Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance
* Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center
* Legal Services of Northern California
* PFLAG
* Placer ARC
* Placer Food Bank
* Placer Land Trust
* Placer SPCA
* PlacerArts (Arts Council of Placer County)
* Prosper Placer
* ReCreate
* ReDirect Nuevo Camino
* Seniors First
* St. Vincent de Paul Roseville
* Stand Up Placer
* The Gathering Inn
* The Petal Connection
* Tommy Apostolos
"Placer Community Foundation is proud to provide support to all of these community nonprofits through our Community Needs Fund and donor advised funds," said Larson, who explained donor advised funds are personal accounts set up by donors to support any area they are passionate about, while the Community Needs Fund is a fund at PCF that addresses a broad range of local needs, including arts and culture, economic development, education, environment, health and human services, neighborhood revitalization, animal welfare and more.
Learn more about the Community Needs Fund at http://placercf.org/community-needs-fund/ and learn more about donor advised funds at http://placercf.org/donor-advised-fund/.
