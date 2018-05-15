The Broken Arrow Skyrace in June 2018

California's Exclusive Skyrunning Event

[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Broken Arrow Skyrace, presented by Salomon, returns to iconic Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on June 15-17, 2018. The three-day event consists of four distances, each showcasing the beauty of Lake Tahoe, the "Jewel of the Sierra." This June, elite and recreational participants alike will share an unforgettable trail running experience "where the mountains meet the sky" on the high alpine terrain of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.



"We're very excited for our new 10k distance on Sunday, June 17th," according to Brendan Madigan, founder of the Broken Arrow Skyrace. "We feel strongly that our 10k course will be welcoming and attainable by recreational runners. We pride ourselves on community and as such want runners of all ability levels to join us for the fun!"



Designed in the vein of the classic European Skyraces, the Broken Arrow Skyrace represents a unique style of mountain running, characterized by off-trail scrambling on steep terrain with massive amounts of vertical gain and loss. Additionally, the event consists of exposure, bolted hand lines, an exposed alpine ladder and snow slopes thrown in for good measure. The majority of each distance is run at 6,000-plus-feet and above treeline.



Skyrunning as a discipline represents a marked departure from traditional trail running. Along the various Broken Arrow courses, runners experience steep and technical off-trail taluses, snow-covered slopes, exposed ridges and rock climbing-esque exposure on the infamous "Stairway to Heaven" ladder. Skyrunning is commonly referred to as the intersection of mountaineering and trail running and is not for the faint of heart.



The Broken Arrow Skyrace features four distances: a 52k, 26k, 10k and Vertical Kilometer. The Vertical Kilometer is 3.1 miles long with over 3,000 feet of climbing while the 26k showcases over 6,000 feet of vertical gain. The 52k, the marquee distance of the event is 33 miles long with over 10,000 feet of ascent. Along the way, runners are treated to spectacular views of Lake Tahoe's emerald-blue waters and Squaw Valley's unmistakable high alpine terrain. After each race elite and recreational participants celebrate together with first-class food, craft beer, music, films and fun activities for the entire family.



Over the past two years, The Broken Arrow Skyrace has distinguished itself as one of the most competitive trail running events in North America, attracting top trail and ultramarathon runners from around the world as well as distinguished climbers and Olympic skiers. Now in its third year, the race boasts a $20,000 prize purse for top finishers, as well as top-shelf swag for all participants. New for 2018 is a kid's fun race so that all family members can participate.



The 2018 lineup of elites is deeper than ever, including Amelia Boone, the "Queen of Obstacle Course Racing," two-time Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc winner Rory Bosio and Western States 100 champion Ellie Greenwood. Additionally, the race has enticed professional climbers and skiers to participate, including Emily Harrington, Hilaree O'Neill, Cody Townsend and Adrian Ballinger.



Other highlights of the event include a large three-day vendor village with over 30 companies, the popular Trails in Motion Film Festival, poster signings with elite athletes, lawn games, music and a Sierra Nevada beer garden.



Squaw Valley Lodge, in the heart of Squaw Village, is the premier lodging partner for the event. Participants are encouraged to utilize codes for discounted lodging opportunities and encouraged to call Squaw Valley Lodge at (530) 580-6352 to redeem them.

Additional support for the event is provided by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Alpenglow Sports, La Sportiva, Darn Tough, Leki, Camelbak, Garmin, OOFOS, Yeti, Klean Kanteen, Sole, Boco Gear, Sierra Nevada, Smith, Kuju Coffee, Kuhl, All Good Brand, Victory Sportdesign, Squirrel's Nut Butter and Coffeebar.

More information can be found at www.brokenarrowskyrace.com.



