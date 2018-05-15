Railroad Museum to Present a Special Beebe and Clegg

Presentation & Book Signing on May 19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special presentation and book signing with the authors of "Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy" on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 224-page book from the Center for Railroad Photography and Art offers insights about the professional and personal lives of the partners who were instrumental in introducing railroad photography and the world of railroading to a wide audience. The new book includes 222 images from the extensive collection at the California State Railroad Museum Library and Archives, many of which have not been published before.



As background on the subjects of the new book, Lucius Beebe (1902-1966) initially championed the three-quarters or wedge of pie perspective in his photography. Charles Clegg (1916-1979) introduced a more innovative outlook, boosting creativity for both of them. Their photographs shine brightly in this new book that was produced with modern digitization, design, and printing techniques.



After the presentations (which include an opportunity for questions by the audience and book signings by the authors), Museum guests are encouraged to check out Beebe and Clegg's first private car, the Gold Coast, that is on display inside the Museum.



This special presentation and book signing is included with Museum admission: $12 for adults; $6 for youths ages 6-17; free for children ages 5 and under. For those interested in purchasing a copy of the book "Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy" the cost is $59.95 and is available in the Museum store.

For more information about the event or the California State Railroad Museum in general, please call 916-323-9280 or visit www.californiarailroad.museum/.