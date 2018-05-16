WJU Warriors Fall in Tight Battle with Pioneers

Jessup handed their first loss of the postseason, will look to battle back to the winner's bracket

LINCOLN, Calif. - Jessup baseball took the field for their second game of the NAIA Opening Round at McBean Park facing No. 3 Antelope Valley, both teams undefeated and looking to clinch their spot in the Championship game. The lead would go back and forth, ultimately favoring the Pioneers in the bottom of the seventh with the 4-3 advantage to the finish.



The Pioneers would strike with an early lead in the bottom of the first as a run scored on a single up the middle.

The following pair of innings would go silent until the fourth when the Warriors answered back to even the game with a solo home run from designated hitter, Joe Starick. The Warriors kept the ball rolling in the top of the fifth with another solo home run was struck by Will Law to go up 2-1.

However, the Pioneers would not go down as they responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth with another single into shallow left field, followed by a groundout that would allow the runner from third to score for the 3-2 advantage.

With two outs left in the inning and runners on first and third base, Cal Koga would hit a line drive single into center field, to once again tie up the game in the top of the seventh.

The deciding run would cross the plate in the bottom of the same frame on a wild pitch as the Pioneers took the 4-3 lead to the finish.

Jessup will face Judson University on Wednesday at 11 am and must win in order to work their way back into the Championship bracket for the 2:30pm game.