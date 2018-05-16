Eldorado Resorts debuts THE ROW in Reno

Three Distinct Resorts, One Amazing Experience

The city within a city offers more gaming, dining, hotel rooms, meeting space and nightlife than any other destination in northern Nevada



RENO, Nev. -Eldorado Resorts, Inc. presents a one of a kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with the addition of THE ROW-a newly branded destination in the heart of Reno, uniting the Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno. Stretching across four city blocks, THE ROW encompasses 25 restaurants, 22 bars and lounges, 11 nightspots, over 4,000 luxury rooms and suites and 227,000 square feet of casino space with 3,000 slot machines and 125 table games. In addition, THE ROW has over 4,100 of the best Team Members in the industry.

"THE ROW showcases what we do best- providing our guests with exceptional gaming, dining, entertainment experiences and the family-style service for which we're renowned, all in one destination," said Gregg Carano, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

The rebrand is part of Eldorado Resorts, Inc.'s over $100 million investment in renovated rooms and suites, new restaurants and remodeled event spaces and common areas-showcasing northern Nevada's most expansive and modern option for integrated hospitality.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. acquired Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno in 2015. With three interconnected properties, and with the implementation of unified guest services, the overarching brand was imminent. Now, with 20 properties nationwide, the prestige and progressive brand of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is reflected within the burgeoning growth of Reno.

"It is our responsibility and deep-rooted commitment to the City of Reno to foster its growth," said Carano. "THE ROW provides the convenience of consolidated amenities, with diverse options that cater to all our guests right in the heart of Reno."

As members of the ONE Club-the casino player's club-guests of THE ROW can earn points and redeem awards across all three resorts with one, single reward program. With universal reciprocity in gaming, dining and entertainment, guests can also enjoy the convenience of restaurant-to-room charges across all resorts.

As THE ROW enters phase II of its master renovation plan, guests can expect added amenities through 2019. New to THE ROW later this year is Ruth's Chris Steak House, adding to last year's culinary additions of Canter's Delicatessen, Kanpai Sushi, El Jefe's Cantina, Madame Butterwork's Curious Cafe, The Habit Burger Grill, Piezzetta Pizza Kitchen and Panda Express.

The iconic Eldorado Showroom recently underwent renovations, and continues to host nationally-acclaimed performances, including its current show, "Cirque Paris." The casino floor expanded its gaming options with the addition of the Poker Room at Silver Legacy. With new dining options, remodeled event spaces and renovated rooms and suites, THE ROW offers Reno's newest luxury and modern hospitality to accommodate every traveler.

Whether it be winning your favorite prizes on one of numerous carnival games, to catching the free, daily cirque-style acts, to playing new and classic video games at the XP Arcade or celebrating a birthday at the all new party rooms, the completely reimagined and transformed Circus Circus Carnival Midway offers fun for all ages.

THE ROW is three distinct resorts with one amazing experience.

"At THE ROW, we strive to provide a home away from home for each and every guest. From casino games and cuisine to hospitality and entertainment, our goal is always to exceed expectations of everyone who walks through our doors," said Carano. "While each guest may have a favorite resort to visit, we work hard to deliver a unified experience across all three resorts."

THE ROW kicks off its summer event series with the Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival, June 15-16; followed by the 24-Hour Mural Marathon,June 30 and the Biggest Little City Wing Fest, July 6-7.

For more information about THE ROW, located in the heart of Reno, visit http://TheRowReno.com.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty properties in ten states, including Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado's properties feature approximately 21,000 slot machines and VLTs and 600 table games, and over 7,000 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.