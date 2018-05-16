Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour Dates

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last night, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed their lead single "You Worry Me" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The track appears on the band's acclaimed new album, Tearing at the Seams, out now on Stax Records. "You Worry Me," which was #1 for eight straight weeks at Triple A radio, and #1 for 16 consecutive weeks at Americana, is now Top 10 at Alternative. Watch the performance below.

Additionally, the group was nominated for "Duo/Group of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Awards and Tearing at the Seams continues to receive widespread critical praise. Rolling Stone hails, "Rateliff's restless throwback sound feels like it's moving toward real revelations," while Los Angeles Times adds, "The soul-R&B-rock collective...ranks as one of the most thrilling arrivals of recent years, its reputation stoked considerably by the group's incendiary live shows."

Most recently, the group shared the video for their song "Hey Mama"-watch it here. The video stars Nathaniel and (Night Sweats bassist) Joseph Pope III's mothers as well as the band's extended Denver family. Shot in Rateliff and Pope's hometown, Hermann, MO, the video was directed by frequent collaborator Rett Rogers who incorporated intimate family home movies into the clip.

The band is currently touring North America with stops that include Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York's Forest Hills Stadium as well as two dates at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at nathanielrateliff.com. See below for complete details.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are: Rateliff (vocals, guitar), Joseph Pope III (bass), Patrick Meese (drums), Luke Mossman (guitar), Mark Shusterman (keys), Andreas Wild (saxophone), Scott Frock (trumpet) and Jeff Dazey (saxophone).

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

May 16-Washington, DC-Anthem†

May 18-Toronto, ON-Massey Hall†

May 19-Montreal, QC-MTelus†

May 29-Milwaukee, WI-The Rave (FM 102.1 Big Spring Show)

May 31-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island‡

June 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lawn at White River State Park

June 2-Lewiston, NY-Artpark Amphitheater‡

June 3-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica‡

June 5-Cooperstown, NY-Brewery Ommegang

June 6-Philadelphia, PA-Skyline Stage at the Mann Center

June 8-Boston, MA-Blue Hills Bank Pavilion§

June 9- Forest Hills, NY-Forest Hills Stadium**

June 24-Detroit, MI-DTW Energy Music Theatre

August 3-Kansas City, MO-Crossroads

August 4-Des Moines, IA-Hinterland Festival

August 5-St. Paul, MN-The Palace Theatre

August 7-Moorhead, MN-Bluestem Amphitheatre

August 9-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater††

August 10-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Amphitheater††

August 11-Burnaby, BC-Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival††

August 15-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre††

August 18-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater

August 19-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater

August 22-Denver, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

August 23-Denver, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre§§

September 14-Fredericton, NB-Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival

September 21-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

September 23-Saratoga Springs, NY- Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

September 27-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

September 30- Columbia, MO-Roots n Blues N BBQ Festival

November 7-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center (Folk Set)***

November 8-Grand Junction, CO-Avalon Theatre (Folk Set)***

November 10-Denver, CO-Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre (Folk Set)***

*w/ Robert Finley

†w/ The Head & The Heart

‡w/ Deer Tick

§w/ The Head & The Heart and Hiss Golden Messenger

**w/ Nikki Lane

††w/ Tank and the Bangas

‡‡w/ Slim Cessna's Auto Club

§§w/ John Prine

BOLD-sold out