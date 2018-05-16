Napa Valley Health and Wellness Choices Abound

Find Health and Wellness in the Napa Valley

Napa Valley, CA-- The Napa Valley offers many health and wellness options for visitors, and the valley's resorts and spas are creating unique and memorable guest experiences to encourage relaxation and well-being.

According to the most recent Visitor Profile Study, visiting a spa is one of the top reasons people come to the Napa Valley. Crystals that enhance massage therapy, superfoods such as monk fruit and homemade probiotic granola that promote well-being, and sleep-inducing snacks including dried cherries and pistachios, are just a few of the forward-thinking health and wellness trends that can be found in Napa Valley. Below are highlights of how health and wellness may be experienced in Napa Valley year-round.

Napa

Carneros Resort and Spa offers wellness retreats and activities in partnership with Napa Valley's leading fitness provider, Donavan's Wellness Solutions (DWS). Led by DWS experts, fitness activities include private MYZONE heart rate classes, fitness fusion, yoga classes, and a high intensity boot camp. Groups can also take part in a team-building Olympic style competition or enjoy a vineyard run/walk throughout nearby vineyards. Individual 60-minute fitness assessments and recommended training sessions are available as well.

Website: www.carnerosresort.com

Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort pairs the art of yoga with special sessions on wellness, self-care and education. Guests start the morning with a calming yoga flow class overlooking the resort's vineyards, followed by a moment of reflection to achieve a higher level of wellbeing. Each class includes Spa Superfoods prepared by executive chef Ryan Rupp. On Wellness Wednesday, the "superfoods" menu includes healthy shooters of carrot, orange and beet; green apple and kale; and Kombucha and stone fruit; as well as Greek Yogurt mousse; strawberry bites; mini Acai bowls with sprouted Granola and pickled strawberries; and mini fruit skewers with Marshall Farm Honey and Skyhill Farms Yogurt.Website: www.meritageresort.com/wellnesswednesdays

The Inn on Randolph serves a two-course breakfast each morning that includes local produce and farm-to-table ingredients, which are always entirely gluten-free. Guests also have the option of scheduling an in-room massage or yoga lesson, as well as receive passes to the local gym in downtown Napa. Website: www.innonrandolph.com

The Inn on First partnered with InnTouch Napa Valley to provide new in-room spa services, including hot stone massages, facials, and manicures and pedicures. Treatments start at $130 per person. Guests will also enjoy a full breakfast each morning tailored to any dietary need, including gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, and vegan. Website: www.theinnonfirst.com

Rutherford

Rancho Caymus Inn partnered with Napa Valley Health Spa to provide guests with specialized wellness, including access to a full-service gym, lap pool, fitness classes, and massage treatments. Treatments may either be done in-house at Rancho Caymus Inn or at the health spa just minutes up valley in St. Helena. There are also farm-to-table dining options in addition to commonly requested gluten-free breakfast options.Website: www.ranchocaymusinn.com

St. Helena

Meadowood, the only Forbes Five-Star spa in the Napa Valley, has launched a new wellness retreat that celebrates the Napa Valley way of life by including wine. Partnering with local organic and biodynamic wineries, the new retreat incorporates wine tasting on a unique level with a health-conscious twist. Learn about biodynamic and organic wines while enjoying outdoor activities, as well as fitness classes, nutritional coaching, cooking classes and the Meadowood Spa. The Wine and Wellness program is offered in three- and five-day packages but may be extended for those who want a more rigorous health program. All packages include accommodations, wine tastings at featured partnering wineries, special pricing on spa services, unlimited group fitness classes, and more. Meadowood also has an on-site certified health and nutrition coach, and offers an array of complimentary fitness classes as well as golf, croquet, tennis and hiking trails. Website: www.meadowood.com

Calistoga

UpValley Inn & Hot Springs helps guests relax in authentic Calistoga fashion with a natural hot springs mineral pool and whirlpool, which promotes better sleep and leaves skin feeling soft. The property's new handcrafted sauna and steam room features aromatherapy to further enhance the complimentary wellness benefits available from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Website: https://upvalleyinn.com

The Calistoga Motor Lodge offers a group Pilates class in the spa garden, which is ideal for beginner and intermediate levels. The low impact mat class features controlled exercises to improve muscular strength, flexibility, endurance, coordination, balance, and posture and concludes with short, guided meditation. The instructor is a certified fitness trainer with an extensive background working with physical therapists. Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Wednesday and are complimentary for hotel guests and Founders Members, and $5 for non-guests. The lodge also offers "Wake Up" Yoga and "Sunday Sermon Thai Chi" that help build strength, endurance and mental focus with a spiritual twist. Website: www.calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com

Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort has been offering spa services since 1952. The iconic and refreshingly original resort features three natural mineral water pools, authentic Calistoga volcanic ash mud baths, body massage and contemporary affordable lodging. Website: www.drwilkinson.com

