Lake Tahoe's Ridge Resorts' Kelly Smith named Associate Of The Year

7 Years at The Ridge Resorts for Gardnerville, Nevada Native

(STATELINE, Nev.) - Kelly Smith, lead loan servicing specialist and the newly awarded employee of the year at The Ridge Resorts, is packing her bags for a seven-night stay at an Interval International two-bedroom condo in either Fiji or Greece. Smith, who won the seven-night stay as part of the award, will also receive a paid week of vacation and $1,000 bonus to use during her travels.

The associate of the year designation has been a major component of the company's recognition program for over 25 years. Quarterly, managers nominate an employee who regularly demonstrates actions that go the extra service mile. The recipients are eligible for the associate of the year and are all honored at an awards presentation in the spring. Many previous winners are still in leadership roles at The Ridge Resorts.

"Our award nominees all share an above and beyond attitude that consistently catches the attention of their Ridge Resorts peers and we congratulate them all," said Kathleen Shoda, vice president, general manager for The Ridge Resorts. "In particular, Kelly Smith thinks creatively to help our owners and ensure they have quality vacations. Kelly works with a diligence and genuine care that embodies the Resorts West culture of service to our owners and guests. We're so proud to celebrate her accomplishments."

Smith, 33, a native of nearby Gardnerville, Nev., has been with The Ridge Resorts for seven years in the loan servicing department. The notice of her award cited her "expertise, attention to detail and passion helps provide a streamlined and efficient reporting process." Smith's thoughtful care and innate ability to listen empowers her to help owners maximize and tailor usage of vacation options that match their specific desires. She clarifies the innerworkings of reservations and helps oversees maintenance fees and loan collections. Smith was instrumental within her department to implement a new process that resulted in a 99.8 percent collection rate in 2017.

"We're a cohesive team available to assist our owners and support one another," said Smith. "I cherish the company culture, camaraderie, friendships, and familiar faces throughout the property. It's an honor to be recognized and rewarded with travel as I enjoy my line of work. It also helps that my colleagues are an inspiration with several of them who have been with The Ridge Resorts for 25-35 years.

As an avid beach goer and stand up paddleboarder, Smith is looking forward to exploring a new country and swimming in new bodies of water. She lives with her 13 year-old daughter and 9 year-old son. Beyond soaking up the sun at South Lake Tahoe's beaches they are involved in baseball and gymnastics.

Overlooking the Carson Valley, The Ridge Resorts, an 11-acre owner vacation ownership resort, features 302-units. The resort provides year-round vacation rentals and is a premier property in the Interval International exchange network. The Ridge Resorts has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982 and is managed by Resorts West.

When it comes to longevity and consistency, the ownership group continues the original philosophy of instilling a family environment into a resort business. The staff of 225 know many of the guests by name since most have worked at The Ridge Resorts for years -- over 20 percent of the team have a minimum of 10 years' experience.

Career opportunities for team members in various Resorts West positions are currently available, including housekeepers, maintenance engineers, and front desk agents. For information on becoming a team member and specific positions contact Vicky Cress, vice president of administrative service at 775-588-3553, ext. 6441