Vibes & Vines Concert Featuring Michael Franti & Friends to Benefit Do It For The Love
Exclusive outdoor rooftop performance at Archer Hotel in Napa to kick-off the 2018 BottleRock weekend
BottleRock Napa Valley presents Vines & Vibes, the fourth annual Do It For The Love Benefit Dinner and Concert on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the rooftop of the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa. The benefit will include an intimate evening of cocktails, exclusive Napa Valley wines, food by award winning chef Charlie Palmer, culminating with a live performance by Do It For The Love co-founder and musician, Michael Franti, along with Matt Nathanson and Sam Getz of Welshly Arms.
All proceeds from the event will support Do It For The Love, a non-profit wish-granting organization with a singular mission to bring hope through music to people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans. Tickets are limited to 150 premium tickets at $1,000 per person. Also available are exclusive VIP sponsorship opportunities providing access to a one of a kind experience with Chef Palmer.
Tickets can be purchased at DoItForTheLove.org. Do It For The Love is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
"We can't think of a better way to kick off BottleRock weekend than with this important annual benefit," stated Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents. "Sara and Michael Franti and the entire Do It For The Love team are passionate about the healing power of music and we could not be more proud to support this vision and organization."
"I am thrilled that our Charlie Palmer Group as well as Archer Hotel's team are collaborating with Vines & Vines supporting Sara and Michael Franti's non-profit Do It For The Love," stated Chef Charlie Palmer "I've been a big fan of theirs for some time, both on the music side and in what they do on the charity side. It's going to be an incredible evening."
"We are ecstatic to be working with the BottleRock team again on this fabulous event, and to be having it on the gorgeous rooftop of the Archer Hotel," said DIFTL founders Sara and Michael Franti. "We are grateful for the generosity of the winery and community partners supporting this effort to help bring joy through music to those in need. We also couldn't be more excited to have a wonderful group of artists like Matt and Sam joining us onstage. This is truly an event that can't be missed."
The festivities will include a private VIP reception food experience with Chef Charlie Palmer and musician Michael Franti, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Charlie Palmer's Team. The menu will showcase an array of seasonal, ingredient-driven dishes displayed among expertly paired tasting stations featuring wines from the Napa Valley, as well as signature craft cocktails, allowing guests to explore a variety of exceptional pairing experiences. Following dinner, Michael Franti and his guests Matt Nathanson and Sam Getz will treat guests to a one of a kind outdoor sunset concert on the hotel's rooftop set above downtown Napa.
About Do It For The Love
Do It For The Love is a nonprofit wish-granting organization that brings people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges, and wounded veterans to live music events. Co-founded by Sara and Michael Franti in 2013, Do It For The Love has granted over 1500 wishes to see artists ranging from Blake Shelton to Lady Gaga and shows such as Hamilton and Sesame Street Live. For additional information, please visit http://DoItForTheLove.org
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesVibes & Vines Concert Featuring Michael Franti & Friends to Benefit Do It For The LoveBottleRock Napa Valley presents Vines & Vibes, the fourth annual Do It For The Love Benefit Dinner and Concert on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the rooftop of the Archer Hotel
Lake Tahoe's Ridge Resorts' Kelly Smith named Associate Of The Year(STATELINE, Nev.) - Kelly Smith, lead loan servicing specialist and the newly awarded employee of the year at The Ridge Resorts, is packing her bags
Napa Valley Health and Wellness Choices AboundNapa Valley, CA-- The Napa Valley offers many health and wellness options for visitors, and the valley's resorts and spas are creating unique and memorable guest experiences
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour DatesLast night, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed their lead single "You Worry Me" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Eldorado Resorts debuts THE ROW in RenoRENO, Nev. -Eldorado Resorts, Inc. presents a one of a kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with the addition of THE ROW-a newly branded destination in the heart of Reno
WJU Warriors Fall in Tight Battle with PioneersLINCOLN, Calif. - Jessup baseball took the field for their second game of the NAIA Opening Round at McBean Park facing No. 3 Antelope Valley, both teams undefeated
Railroad Museum to Present a Special Beebe and CleggSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to present a special presentation and book signing with the authors of "Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy"
The Broken Arrow Skyrace in June 2018[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Broken Arrow Skyrace, presented by Salomon, returns to iconic Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on June 15-17, 2018
Placer Community Foundation Donors Grant $108,000(Auburn, Calif.) - Donors at Placer Community Foundation (PCF) recently granted $108,000 to local nonprofit organizations in support of homelessness, hunger, health, youth development and
Leadership Lincoln Presents McBean Bark Park Grand OpeningLincoln, CA - The 2018 Leadership Lincoln class will present the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the McBean Bark Park on Sunday, May 20
Roseville Gas Prices Driving HigherRoseville, CA, - Roseville motorists aren't getting any relief at the pump as gas prices once again push higher this week. Late spring and summer travel is expected
2018 Toyota Highlander: Classy midsize SUVRoseville, CA- One of the most highly-rated midsize sport utility vehicles is the Toyota Highlander, a sensible, well designed crossover.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It