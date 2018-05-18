Capital Classic Hockey Tournament in Roseville

Capital Classic Hockey Tournament May 26-28

Roseville, CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with Capital Thunder Youth Hockey to bring the inaugural Capital Classic Hockey Tournament to Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville over Memorial Day Weekend.

Youth hockey teams from throughout the state will be coming to compete from May 26 to 28. The tournament has a four game guarantee for all teams and will showcase four age divisions for players 9 to 18 years old.

"Visiting teams from a number of different cities in California including Santa Rosa, Fresno and Lake Tahoe as well as our local teams will be participate in our first ever Capital Classic," explained Capital Thunder's Tournament Director Frank Ligas.

"We are so excited to be hosting this tournament at Skatetown," added Ligas. "Ice Hockey is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the country and Capital Thunder would like to invite anyone who is interested in learning more about the game to come see these kids play over Memorial Day Weekend."

Games will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 and continue throughout the day. Sunday, May 27 teams will return to the ice at 9 a.m. and battle it out all day again. The top two high school teams will play the championship game at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 28 to see who gets crowned champion of the Capital Classic!

There is no fee for spectators and concessions are available to purchase on-site. Mark your calendars and come on down to Skatetown at 1009 Orlando Ave in Roseville to catch the intense action on the ice!