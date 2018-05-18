Sacramento Museums to Hold Rally at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In 2018, Sacramento Area Museums is celebrating 20 years as a collaborative organization and plans to mark the important milestone with a rally on the west steps of the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. What started as a small group of museums unified by a shared mission to raise awareness for and drive visitation to local museums, has grown in size and scope to include 30 museums and destinations located all over the Sacramento area, including in Woodland, Roseville and Folsom. The celebratory rally on May 30 is open to the public and is free to attend. The event will include booths and hands-on activities - from museums and destinations such as the California Automobile Museum, Sacramento Children's Museum, Sacramento Zoo, California State Library, California State Railroad Museum, Verge Center for the Arts and the California State Capitol Museum - that represent a mere sampling of the rich, educational and interpretive experiences offered by the thriving local museum community. In addition to the museums on-site at the State Capitol, a number of guest speakers will participate in a special presentation at 11 a.m., including (but not limited to) the following: City of Sacramento Vice Mayor Steve Hansen, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, City of Rancho Cordova Mayor Linda Budge, Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa and a number of local museum representatives.

Placer County News Headlines

