Sacramento County Fair May 24- 28
Memorial Day Weekend at Cal Exp
Sacramento, Calif., - Excitement, anticipation, and exhilaration await attendees of the 82nd annual Sacramento County Fair!
The family-friendly event will take place May 24th 28th on the grounds of Cal Expo. Every day is KIDS day at the Sacramento County Fair as kids 12-and-under receive FREE Fair admission, and adult admission is only $6.00! Over 100,000 guests are expected to come and enjoy the great food, live music, high-octane motor sports, electrifying bull riding, educational exhibits, and spectacular carnival rides that the Sacramento County Fair is famous for. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from 4-H and FFA students about agriculture and visit barns full of chickens, goats, rabbits, turkeys, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. Fair guests are encouraged to roam through the barns and engage with the 3,000plus youth exhibitors as they care for and show their animals.
The Fair opens its gates for FREE school tours on Thursday, May 24, 2018 and Friday, May 25, 2018. During the school tours, nearly 10,000 Sacramento County students will learn about food sources, wildlife conservation, be treated to special entertainment, and enjoy everything else that the Fair has to offer.
"The Sacramento County Fair is eager to return this year and continue its promise of providing families with a safe, fun, and affordable way to create a lifetime of memories. For years, the Fair has been the perfect example of education through entertainment. From eating your first funnel cake to the hands-on student agricultural programs, to taking a spin on the newest, scariest carnival ride-there is something for everyone to enjoy," says Sacramento County Fair CEO, Pamela Fyock. "This year, the Fair has over 40 activities, shows, and events that are free with Fair admission."
This year's Grandstands will be full every night over Memorial Day weekend, with heart-pounding events that are sure to keep fairgoers on the edge of their seats. One event that is sure to thrill is The Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Friday, May 25th with notable trucks like Bigfoot, Tailgator, and Dirt Crew. Returning on Saturday, May 26th is Lasher's Stars & Stripes Bull Riding; pitting cowboys against bulls in the toughest 8 seconds in any sport.
Tickets for the Fair and Grandstand events will be available for purchase online at www.sacfair.com or at the Sacramento County Fair office. Remember, fair admission is only $6 and children 12-and-under are admitted free every day!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCraft Beer to Explore in Napa ValleyNapa Valley, CA,- The Napa Valley is renowned for its mastery of the grape, but it is also gaining appeal for its craft breweries and taprooms that offer IPAs, ambers, wheats, pilsners, porters and more
Sacramento County Fair May 24- 28Sacramento, Calif., - Excitement, anticipation, and exhilaration await attendees of the 82nd annual Sacramento County Fair!
Stroke Awareness: Knowing the signs can help save livesEvery 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Sacramento Museums to Hold Rally at State CapitolSACRAMENTO, Calif. - In 2018, Sacramento Area Museums is celebrating 20 years as a collaborative organization and plans to mark the important milestone with a rally
Capital Classic Hockey Tournament in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with Capital Thunder Youth Hockey to bring the inaugural Capital Classic Hockey Tournament
Placer County HHS Programs National Achievement AwardsAuburn, CA,- Nine Placer County programs have been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties this year
Vibes & Vines Concert Featuring Michael Franti & Friends to Benefit Do It For The LoveBottleRock Napa Valley presents Vines & Vibes, the fourth annual Do It For The Love Benefit Dinner and Concert on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the rooftop of the Archer Hotel
Lake Tahoe's Ridge Resorts' Kelly Smith named Associate Of The Year(STATELINE, Nev.) - Kelly Smith, lead loan servicing specialist and the newly awarded employee of the year at The Ridge Resorts, is packing her bags
Napa Valley Health and Wellness Choices AboundNapa Valley, CA-- The Napa Valley offers many health and wellness options for visitors, and the valley's resorts and spas are creating unique and memorable guest experiences
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour DatesLast night, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed their lead single "You Worry Me" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Eldorado Resorts debuts THE ROW in RenoRENO, Nev. -Eldorado Resorts, Inc. presents a one of a kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with the addition of THE ROW-a newly branded destination in the heart of Reno
WJU Warriors Fall in Tight Battle with PioneersLINCOLN, Calif. - Jessup baseball took the field for their second game of the NAIA Opening Round at McBean Park facing No. 3 Antelope Valley, both teams undefeated
NEWS: In Case You Missed It