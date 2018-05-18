Sacramento County Fair May 24- 28

Memorial Day Weekend at Cal Exp

Sacramento, Calif., - Excitement, anticipation, and exhilaration await attendees of the 82nd annual Sacramento County Fair!

The family-friendly event will take place May 24th ­ 28th on the grounds of Cal Expo. Every day is KIDS day at the Sacramento County Fair as kids 12-and-under receive FREE Fair admission, and adult admission is only $6.00! Over 100,000 guests are expected to come and enjoy the great food, live music, high-octane motor sports, electrifying bull riding, educational exhibits, and spectacular carnival rides that the Sacramento County Fair is famous for. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from 4-H and FFA students about agriculture and visit barns full of chickens, goats, rabbits, turkeys, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. Fair guests are encouraged to roam through the barns and engage with the 3,000­plus youth exhibitors as they care for and show their animals.

The Fair opens its gates for FREE school tours on Thursday, May 24, 2018 and Friday, May 25, 2018. During the school tours, nearly 10,000 Sacramento County students will learn about food sources, wildlife conservation, be treated to special entertainment, and enjoy everything else that the Fair has to offer.

"The Sacramento County Fair is eager to return this year and continue its promise of providing families with a safe, fun, and affordable way to create a lifetime of memories. For years, the Fair has been the perfect example of education through entertainment. From eating your first funnel cake to the hands-on student agricultural programs, to taking a spin on the newest, scariest carnival ride-there is something for everyone to enjoy," says Sacramento County Fair CEO, Pamela Fyock. "This year, the Fair has over 40 activities, shows, and events that are free with Fair admission."

This year's Grandstands will be full every night over Memorial Day weekend, with heart-pounding events that are sure to keep fairgoers on the edge of their seats. One event that is sure to thrill is The Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Friday, May 25th with notable trucks like Bigfoot, Tailgator, and Dirt Crew. Returning on Saturday, May 26th is Lasher's Stars & Stripes Bull Riding; pitting cowboys against bulls in the toughest 8 seconds in any sport.

Tickets for the Fair and Grandstand events will be available for purchase online at www.sacfair.com or at the Sacramento County Fair office. Remember, fair admission is only $6 and children 12-and-under are admitted free every day!